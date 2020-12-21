Carolina Journal Radio No. 918: New index tracks COVID-related ‘misery’

Featured Audio Your browser does not support the audio element. Download

The COVID-19 pandemic has produced both health and economic consequences. A new “misery index” attempts to document how those consequences have played out in states across the country. Joseph Coletti, John Locke Foundation senior fellow, explains why he developed the index. He explains how North Carolina compares to neighboring states and others throughout the United States. Gov. Roy Cooper set up a new bipartisan group to focus on health insurance coverage. The governor is focusing on one aspect of coverage: Medicaid expansion. But lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle want to turn attention to other issues, including relaxation of harmful government regulations. You’ll hear highlights from their comments during the group’s first meeting. Fresh off his re-election win, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., returned to Capitol Hill for a hearing on potential new regulation of Big Tech companies. You’ll hear Tillis question Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg. The General Assembly could consider law enforcement reforms in 2021. But a draft report of potential reforms produced mixed reviews during a recent hearing. You’ll learn why some lawmakers are concerned that the report’s ideas would harm law enforcement. Others believe the report will lead to little positive change. North Carolina’s teacher turnover numbers continue to improve. Terry Stoops, John Locke Foundation vice president for research and director of education studies, places the numbers into context.