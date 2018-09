Featured Audio Your browser does not support the audio element. Download (12.5 MB)

From Carolina Journal Radio Program No. 801: With legal battles over congressional redistricting and state constitutional amendments resolved — for now — North Carolina’s election ballot is now set for November. Rick Henderson, Carolina Journal editor-in-chief, discusses the key issues voters will be addressing in this so-called “blue moon” election with no presidential, gubernatorial, or U.S. Senate race.