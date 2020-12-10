John Locke Foundation and Civitas Institute combine capabilities Jan. 1

The intellectual forces that have driven three decades of freedom-forward research and policy reforms in North Carolina will merge their capabilities, ensuring that North Carolinians’ liberties are robustly defended and advanced as we enter this next decade. Effective Jan. 1, 2021, the staff and resources of the John Locke Foundation and the Civitas Institute will unite to form a policy powerhouse designed to create, innovate, and advocate for freedom-forward solutions across the state and region. Amy Cooke, Chief Executive Officer of the John Locke Foundation and Publisher of Carolina Journal, discusses the news with Donald Bryson. Bryson, president and CEO of Civitas Institute, will spearhead the strategic efforts of the John Locke Foundation as its President and Chief Strategy Officer. Contact Amy at [email protected] Follow her at https://www.facebook.com/TheRightAOC and https://twitter.com/TheRightAOC. Contact Donald at [email protected] Follow him at https://twitter.com/donaldbryson/.