CJ’s 2019 award winners

Carolina Journal’s award-winning journalism, Online Division, 2019 N.C. Press Association Editorial and Advertising Contest, with judges’ comments when offered.

• First Place, Duke University/Green-Rossiter Award for Distinguished Newspaper Work in Higher Education Reporting, Assistant Managing Editor Kari Travis and Associate Editor Lindsay Marchello: UNC System experiences year of turmoil amid ambitions of growth

Judges’ comment: Very smart, innovative coverage of higher education. Its articles from the classroom are comprehensive and well-written, with compelling anecdotes and an engaging tone. Its coverage of the UNC system was also hard-hitting, aggressive and extremely well-sourced.

https://www.carolinajournal.com/news-article/unc-system-turmoil-worsened-by-unclear-lines-of-accountability/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/news-article/unc-laboratory-schools-are-changing-the-formula-for-education-in-n-c/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/news-article/uncs-roper-no-legal-obligation-to-say-who-initiated-ecu-chancellors-resignation/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/news-article/folt-says-shes-leaving-unc-chapel-hill-with-silent-sam-pedestal-going-too/

• First Place, Editorials, Editor-In-Chief Rick Henderson: “Editorials take on controversies in the courtroom and the boardroom”

Judges’ comment: Our editorialist knows a lot about politics in North Carolina — including the revolving door of presidents and chancellors in the university system — and uses that knowledge to advocate clearly for sensible solutions. First-rate thinking and writing.

https://www.carolinajournal.com/opinion-article/lawmakers%E2%80%AF-should-be-rule-makers-not-cartographers/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/news-article/state-of-the-state-rests-on-expanding-government-programs/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/opinion-article/the-real-winner-in-the-apple-sweepstakes-north-carolina/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/opinion-article/the-university-of-the-people/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/opinion-article/taking-partisanship-out-of-the-state-redistricting-battle/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/opinion-article/budget-standoff-highlights-policy-differences/

• Second Place, Serious Columns, Managing Editor John Trump: “Political debates in N.C. affect real people”

Judges’ comment: A refreshing collection of reporter-based observations on relevant community/state issues. These columns discuss and enlighten readers via personal narration, hard facts, and collection of human sources.

https://www.carolinajournal.com/opinion-article/control-for-n-c-abc-business-is-booming/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/opinion-article/debate-over-liquor-reform-in-n-c-was-never-about-alcohol/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/opinion-article/arguments-for-prohibition-in-1917-hold-no-place-for-lawmakers-today/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/opinion-article/school-choice-allows-parents-to-choose-sacrifice-inconvenience-to-see-their-children-succeed/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/opinion-article/new-campaign-against-abc-reform-rests-on-recycled-arguments/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/opinion-article/n-c-sells-liquor-through-170-independent-political-boards-what-could-go-wrong/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/opinion-article/helping-craft-distillers-could-have-positive-affect-on-how-others-view-n-c/

• Second Place, Education Reporting, Lindsay Marchello: “Leandro lawsuit, now 25 years old, continues to vex educators”

Judges’ comment: This story does a nice job of contextualizing current politics within the scope of previous court decisions.

https://www.carolinajournal.com/news-article/leandro-lawsuit-now-25-years-old-continues/

• Second Place, Beat News Reporting, Associate Editor Julie Havlak: “Regulations keep North Carolinians from getting Medicaid benefits they’ve deserved”

Judges’ comment: The reporter puts a real face on a numbers game being played in statehouses throughout the country. Solid, consistent reporting on a difficult issue.

https://www.carolinajournal.com/news-article/north-carolinians-falling-into-health-care-coverage-gap/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/news-article/stuck-disabled-adults-struggle-to-get-care/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/news-article/waiting-mother-watches-her-disabled-son-grow-old-on-wait-lists/

• Second Place, General News Reporting, Lindsay Marchello: “House overrides budget veto in surprise morning vote”

Judges’ comment: A strong story in a solid field of contenders.

https://www.carolinajournal.com/news-article/house-overrides-budget-veto-in-a-surprise-morning-vote/

• Second Place, News Feature Writing, Kari Travis, Lindsay Marchello: “A cloudy state of transparency”

https://www.carolinajournal.com/news-article/a-cloudy-state-of-transparency/