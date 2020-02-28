News: Quick Takes

CJ’s 2019 award winners

CJ Staff
Carolina Journal’s award-winning journalism, Online Division, 2019 N.C. Press Association Editorial and Advertising Contest, with judges’ comments when offered.

Carolina Journal Associate Editor Lindsay Marchello (left) and Assistant Managing Editor Kari Travis won the Duke Green-Lassiter Award for Excellence in Higher Education reporting at the 2019 N.C. Press Association Editorial and Advertising Contest. (CJ photo by Brooke Conrad)

First Place, Duke University/Green-Rossiter Award for Distinguished Newspaper Work in Higher Education Reporting, Assistant Managing Editor Kari Travis and Associate Editor Lindsay Marchello: UNC System experiences year of turmoil amid ambitions of growth

Judges’ comment: Very smart, innovative coverage of higher education. Its articles from the classroom are comprehensive and well-written, with compelling anecdotes and an engaging tone. Its coverage of the UNC system was also hard-hitting, aggressive and extremely well-sourced.

https://www.carolinajournal.com/news-article/unc-system-turmoil-worsened-by-unclear-lines-of-accountability/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/news-article/unc-laboratory-schools-are-changing-the-formula-for-education-in-n-c/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/news-article/uncs-roper-no-legal-obligation-to-say-who-initiated-ecu-chancellors-resignation/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/news-article/folt-says-shes-leaving-unc-chapel-hill-with-silent-sam-pedestal-going-too/

First Place, Editorials, Editor-In-Chief Rick Henderson: “Editorials take on controversies in the courtroom and the boardroom”

Judges’ comment: Our editorialist knows a lot about politics in North Carolina — including the revolving door of presidents and chancellors in the university system — and uses that knowledge to advocate clearly for sensible solutions. First-rate thinking and writing.

https://www.carolinajournal.com/opinion-article/lawmakers%E2%80%AF-should-be-rule-makers-not-cartographers/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/news-article/state-of-the-state-rests-on-expanding-government-programs/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/opinion-article/the-real-winner-in-the-apple-sweepstakes-north-carolina/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/opinion-article/the-university-of-the-people/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/opinion-article/taking-partisanship-out-of-the-state-redistricting-battle/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/opinion-article/budget-standoff-highlights-policy-differences/

Second Place, Serious Columns, Managing Editor John Trump: “Political debates in N.C. affect real people”

Judges’ comment: A refreshing collection of reporter-based observations on relevant community/state issues. These columns discuss and enlighten readers via personal narration, hard facts, and collection of human sources. 

https://www.carolinajournal.com/opinion-article/control-for-n-c-abc-business-is-booming/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/opinion-article/debate-over-liquor-reform-in-n-c-was-never-about-alcohol/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/opinion-article/arguments-for-prohibition-in-1917-hold-no-place-for-lawmakers-today/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/opinion-article/school-choice-allows-parents-to-choose-sacrifice-inconvenience-to-see-their-children-succeed/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/opinion-article/new-campaign-against-abc-reform-rests-on-recycled-arguments/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/opinion-article/n-c-sells-liquor-through-170-independent-political-boards-what-could-go-wrong/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/opinion-article/helping-craft-distillers-could-have-positive-affect-on-how-others-view-n-c/

Second Place, Education Reporting, Lindsay Marchello: “Leandro lawsuit, now 25 years old, continues to vex educators”

Judges’ comment: This story does a nice job of contextualizing current politics within the scope of previous court decisions.

https://www.carolinajournal.com/news-article/leandro-lawsuit-now-25-years-old-continues/

Second Place, Beat News Reporting, Associate Editor Julie Havlak: “Regulations keep North Carolinians from getting Medicaid benefits they’ve deserved”

Judges’ comment: The reporter puts a real face on a numbers game being played in statehouses throughout the country. Solid, consistent reporting on a difficult issue.

https://www.carolinajournal.com/news-article/north-carolinians-falling-into-health-care-coverage-gap/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/news-article/stuck-disabled-adults-struggle-to-get-care/

https://www.carolinajournal.com/news-article/waiting-mother-watches-her-disabled-son-grow-old-on-wait-lists/

Second Place, General News Reporting, Lindsay Marchello: “House overrides budget veto in surprise morning vote”

Judges’ comment: A strong story in a solid field of contenders.

https://www.carolinajournal.com/news-article/house-overrides-budget-veto-in-a-surprise-morning-vote/

Second Place, News Feature Writing, Kari Travis, Lindsay Marchello: “A cloudy state of transparency”

https://www.carolinajournal.com/news-article/a-cloudy-state-of-transparency/

