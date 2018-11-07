Four of six constitutional amendments pass, but both dealing with balance of power fail

The Republican-led General Assembly hoped placing six constitutional amendments on the 2018 ballot which had polled well with voters would drive turnout in the GOP’s favor. Instead, only four passed, while two which would have shifted more power to the legislative branch were defeated decisively.

Amendments enshrining in the state constitution a right to hunt and fish, expanding the rights of crime victims, cutting the top income tax rate from 10 percent to 7 percent, and requiring voters to present a state-approved photo identification to vote passed.

But measures restructuring the state board of elections and ethics enforcement and giving lawmakers more control over filling judicial vacancies lost by large margins.

Results, as reported by the State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement as of 11:15 p.m., follow:

• Right to Hunt and Fish:

For: 57.3 percent

Against: 42.7 percent

• Strengthening Victims Rights (Marsy’s Law):

For: 62.14 percent

Against: 37.85 percent

• Maximum Income Tax Rate of 7.0%:

For: 57.43 percent

Against: 42.57 percent

• Require Photo ID to Vote:

For: 55.60 percent

Against: 44.40 percent

• Nonpartisan Judicial Merit Commission:

For: 33.23 percent

Against: 66.77 percent

• Bipartisan Board of Ethics and Elections:

For: 38.46 percent

Against: 61.54 percent