McCrory passes on 9th District race; keeping options open for governor, Senate

Former Gov. Pat McCrory isn’t planning to go to Washington. Yet.

The Republican announced Monday on his WBT radio program he would not seek the GOP nomination in the special election to fill the vacancy in the 9th U.S. Congressional District. He said his “fire in the belly” was in doing the daily radio show. He also cited his passion for teaching a course at UNC Chapel Hill.

McCrory didn’t rule out future campaigns. He said he was considering a possible run for governor in 2020, where he likely would have to defeat Lt. Gov. Dan Forest in a primary before getting a probable rematch against incumbent Democrat Roy Cooper.

McCrory also said he may seek the U.S. Senate seat held by three-term Republican Richard Burr. Burr has announced he would retire when his term ends in 2022.