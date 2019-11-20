Pipeline investigators: Cooper abused office to get mitigation fund

This is a developing story.

Investigators hired by the General Assembly concluded that Gov. Roy Cooper used the power of his office to pressure developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline into creating a $57.8-million discretionary fund as a condition of getting an environmental permit for the pipeline.

The conclusion came in a report the investigators delivered to a special legislative subcommittee looking into the pipeline controversy.

In a news release, Sen. Harry Brown, R-Onslow, co-chairman of the subcommittee, said the report concludes “criminal violations may have occurred.”

From the report: