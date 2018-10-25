News: Quick Takes

Spellings out at UNC, CJ confirms

UNC President Margaret Spellings at her offices in Chapel Hill. (CJ Photo by Don Carrington)
UNC President Margaret Spellings at her offices in Chapel Hill. (CJ Photo by Don Carrington)
CJ Staff
CJ Staff
in Quick Takes

UNC System President Margaret Spellings is expected to resign from her position, Carolina Journal has confirmed through an independent source.

The News & Observer reported Thursday, citing three sources, “including one with direct knowledge of the situation,” of Spellings’ imminent departure. CJ learned of the resignation through a separate source.

It hasn’t been reported how much longer she will remain on the job.

UPDATE, 4:13 p.m.: Board of Governors member Doyle Parrish also confirmed Spellings’ resignation to Triangle Business Journal.

UPDATE, 4:21 p.m. The board will meet at 10 a.m. Friday “to consider an executive personnel matter,” a notice from Jason Tyson in the UNC System’s press office said.

Carolina Journal will cover the meeting. Be sure to check CJ Online for additional details.

categories: CJ Quick Take