Spellings out at UNC, CJ confirms

UNC System President Margaret Spellings is expected to resign from her position, Carolina Journal has confirmed through an independent source.

The News & Observer reported Thursday, citing three sources, “including one with direct knowledge of the situation,” of Spellings’ imminent departure. CJ learned of the resignation through a separate source.

It hasn’t been reported how much longer she will remain on the job.

UPDATE, 4:13 p.m.: Board of Governors member Doyle Parrish also confirmed Spellings’ resignation to Triangle Business Journal.

UPDATE, 4:21 p.m. The board will meet at 10 a.m. Friday “to consider an executive personnel matter,” a notice from Jason Tyson in the UNC System’s press office said.

Carolina Journal will cover the meeting. Be sure to check CJ Online for additional details.