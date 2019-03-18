Staton to get nearly $600,000 separation package from ECU

Departing East Carolina University Chancellor Cecil Staton will receive nearly $600,000 in a separation agreement from the UNC System, a document from the system states.

Staton will resign as of June 30 and receive his regular salary and benefits through the period. “An interim chancellor will be appointed to begin serving following the May 3 commencement,” the document says. “ECU will pay Chancellor Staton $589,700 by July 15, 2019, payable from non-state funds.”

Stanton’s current annual salary is $450,000.

Staton’s departure remains controversial. The UNC System says the chancellor is departing voluntarily. But Board of Governors member Steve Long, a Staton supporter, issued a public statement saying Staton was pushed out by UNC Interim President Dr. Bill Roper at the behest of BOG Chairman Harry Smith.

When former UNC System President Margaret Spellings announced her resignation last October, she received a severance package including $78,000 in salary, $500,000 as a separation payment, and $35,000 moving expenses.

Carolina Journal will continue reporting this developing story.